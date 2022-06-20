INV vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints

INV vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Indian Vienna vs Pakistan CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seebarn Cricket Ground, 12 PM & 2 PM IST June 20, Monday

Here is the ECS T10 Austria 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and INV vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, INV vs PKC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, INV vs PKC Playing 11s ECS T10 Austria 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Indian Vienna vs Pakistan CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Austria 2022.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Austria 2022 Series toss between Indian Vienna vs Pakistan CC will take place at 11.30 PM & 1.30 PM IST

Time – June 20, 12 PM & 2 PM IST



Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

INV vs PKC My Dream 11 Team

Mehar Cheema, Iqbal Hossain (C), Kunal Joshi , Sikandar Hayat, Daud Zadran, Shadnan Khan(VC), Mohamad Naseri, Rohail Naeem, Ahmad Ghani, Imran Goraya, Hannan Mahmood

INV vs PKC Probable Playing XI

Indian Vienna: Mehar Cheema, Jamil Bahramkhil, Kunal Joshi, Iqbal Hossain, Armaan Randhawa, Iqbal Singh, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Gill Shamsher, Ahmad Ghani, Sumer Shergill, Sunny Bains

Pakistan CC: Amir Naeem, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Naveed Sadiq Hassan, Umer Gujjar, Shadnan Khan, Rohail Naeem, Mohammed Qasim, Imran Goraya, Muhammad Ajmal, Hannan Mahmood, Abuseen Dostahil