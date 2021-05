INV vs VIA Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10-Vienna

Indian Vienna vs Vienna Afghan Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10-Vienna- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's INV vs VIA at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In Qualifier 1 of ECS T10-Vienna tournament, Indian Vienna will take on Vienna Afghan at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Saturday. The ECS T10-Vienna INV vs VIA match will start at 12:30 PM IST – May 1. In the first round of the ECS T10 Vienna, Indian Vienna were inconsistent – winning four and losing three games out of seven. They started the second round with two consecutive wins before losing to Pakistan CC in their last game. Meanwhile, Vienna Afghan topped the standings in the first round, winning six out of their seven ECS T10 Vienna encounters. In the second round, they won two and lost one.

TOSS: The ECS T10-Vienna toss between Indian Vienna and Vienna Afghan will take place at 12 PM IST – May 1.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

INV vs VIA My Dream11 Team

Mehar Cheema (C), Sadiq Mohamad, Gursewak Sandhu, Razmal Shigiwal, Aman Ahmadzai, Kunal Joshi, Noor Ahmadzai (VC), Shahil Momin, Sahil Zadran, Zain Mohammad, Wasif Saluja.

INV vs VIA Probable Playing XIs

Indian Vienna: Kumud Jha, Shahil Momin, Sumit Dhir, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Aman Chhabra, Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema (wk), Kunal Joshi, Wasif Saluja, Daud Zadran.

Vienna Afghan: Aman Ahmadzai, Mohibullah Shenwari, Noor Ahmadzai, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Sahil Zadran, Zabi Ibrahim, Sadiq Mohamad, Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai (wk), Ishaq Safi.

INV vs VIA Squads

Indian Vienna: Kunal Joshi (C), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema, Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi, Wasif Saluja.

Vienna Afghan: Aman Ahmadzai (c), Muhammad Sadiq, Nourkhan Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Ishaq Safi, Zabi Ibrahim, Sahil Zadran, Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Qadargul Utmanzai, Zabih Wahidi, Momtaz Tanha, Islamuddin Omerkhel, Abdulhaq Utamanzai.

