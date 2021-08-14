London: India opener KL Rahul has not put a foot wrong in the ongoing Test series versus England. He continued from where he left off in Trent Bridge and got a century at Lord’s in the ongoing second Test. Before the start of the series, there were doubts over Rahul’s spot in the XI. But once Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal picked up injuries, Virat Kohli and Co backed the Bengaluerean-born to open with Rohit Sharma.Also Read - Ishan Kishan Reveals Something he Wants to do Like MS Dhoni!

Following his century at Lord's, he received praise from all quarters. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is the latest to hail Rahul. Calling him a 'rare' talent, Inzamam explained that most players get their first set of centuries in home Tests, and later in their career, they get overseas tons – but he pointed out that in Rahul's case, it is the opposite.

"If we talk about KL Rahul, five of his six Test centuries have come away from home. This is second in England and he has scored a century in Australia as well. Very rarely do we see batsmen with such performances. Very few batsmen have such a record where their initial 8-10 centuries are away from home," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.