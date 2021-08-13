London: Eyeing to get back among the runs after a rare golden duck at Trent Bridge, India captain Virat Kohli walked in to bat on Thursday after Cheteshwar Pujara perished for 12 at Lord’s. With pressure on Kohli, he took his time and looks solid. But just when one felt Kohli was set, the Indian captain was dismissed. He poked at a delivery outside the off-stump and edged it to his opposite number, Joe Root.Also Read - London Weather Forecast, August 13, Friday, India vs England 2nd Test Day 2: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Lord's?

Kohli, who again got a start, was dismissed for 42. His innings comprised of three boundaries which show that he had to work hard for his runs. Ollie Robinson got the prized scalp of the Indian captain. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2021: Sourav Ganguly Returns to The Lord's, Shares Heartwarming Message

Kohli who has faced criticism for his own form recently got some advice from a former Pakistan captain. Inzamam-ul-Haq reckoned Kohli can become a better batsman if he lets go of his aggression. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Hails KL Rahul After Century at Lord's in 2nd Test vs England

“Virat was well set at 42 but his calibre and his style of play, he stepped out of it in this innings. His strike rate was only 39-40, despite Virat’s aggression. If Virat Kohli leaves aggression out of his game, then it will make a lot of difference to his batting,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Inzamam reckoned Kohli is a big player and a couple of bad performances should not affect him.

“It may have been because he could not score in the first innings, he must have been trying to utilize this chance. According to me, a big player like Virat will not be affected by one or two failures. But if he plays with aggression, and plays 100 balls regularly, his score should be in the range of 65-70, which would have given him a lot more confidence,” he added.