Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan Chief Selector, Resigns Mid-World Cup 2023

Pakistan Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns from his post amid ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan Chief Selector Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Lahore: Pakistan Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns from his post amid ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The former cricketer took the decision because ‘conflict of interest’ allegations were leveled against him. The decision came right after Babar Azam’s leaked chat controversy.

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process. The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner,” PCB Media wrote in a statement.

“The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner,” the statement added.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process. The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 30, 2023 You may like to read There are speculations that Babar Azam may be sacked as captain after Pakistan’s poor show in the mega event. As per the reports, the Pakistan captain tried to get in touch with the Pakistan Cricket Board to explain the scenario. Now, a Whatsapp chat has been leaked by PCB Zaka Ashraf on national TV reveals the truth.

In an interview with a local news channel, Zaka Ashraf refuted these allegations, saying that the Pakistan captain had never gotten in touch with him directly. “He [Latif] says that I don’t pick up his [Babar’s] call,” Ashraf clarified. “He’s never given me a call. The chief operating officer or the director of international cricket are expected to speak with the captain of the team.”

To support his claims, Ashraf went to the extent of sharing a private WhatsApp message from Babar Azam. The conversation on WhatsApp between PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer, and Babar Azam was broadcast live on television.

The Men in Green team is currently in Kolkata where they will play Bangladesh. Pakistan are currently at the sixth spot in the points table with two wins in six games.

