By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan Chief Selector, Resigns Mid-World Cup 2023
Pakistan Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns from his post amid ODI World Cup 2023 in India.
Lahore: Pakistan Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns from his post amid ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The former cricketer took the decision because ‘conflict of interest’ allegations were leveled against him. The decision came right after Babar Azam’s leaked chat controversy.
Trending Now
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.
The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB…
— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 30, 2023
You may like to read
In an interview with a local news channel, Zaka Ashraf refuted these allegations, saying that the Pakistan captain had never gotten in touch with him directly. “He [Latif] says that I don’t pick up his [Babar’s] call,” Ashraf clarified. “He’s never given me a call. The chief operating officer or the director of international cricket are expected to speak with the captain of the team.”
To support his claims, Ashraf went to the extent of sharing a private WhatsApp message from Babar Azam. The conversation on WhatsApp between PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer, and Babar Azam was broadcast live on television.
The Men in Green team is currently in Kolkata where they will play Bangladesh. Pakistan are currently at the sixth spot in the points table with two wins in six games.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.