After missing out on a chance to play in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 by the slightest margin, Pakistan cricket has found itself in the middle of some serious problems now. The tussle between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and head coach Mickey Arthur became publicly visible. While Arthur stressed on his wish to continue the job, PCB decided to invite fresh applications for the post of head coach.

In the middle of this ongoing drama, cricket in Pakistan suffered another blow. Chief selector and former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, on Wednesday, announced that he would be stepping down from his post on July 30. In a press conference, making his decision public, Inzamam said, “I think it is time to step down, I will complete my term that ends on July 30. Cricket is my passion but I do not want to be part of the selection process.”

Inzamam’s announcement to step down has come as a shocker to many in Pakistan cricket. During his tenure, the legendary player envisaged on some tough decisions which went on to help the Pakistani cricket team. Also, it was his selected team that rallied on to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 under Sarfaraz Ahmed. Time and again he has been subjected to criticism for his firmness in sticking with some of the senior players. After picking up Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz for the World Cup squad this year, he found himself in the center of allegations that found him guilty of not giving enough chances to the junior players. But he went on to prove everyone wrong as both the cricketers stood out from the rest of the squad with some exceptional performances.

Amidst all the furore and squabble within the internal sections, Pakistan cricket is also facing the external heats. Former Pakistan captain and coach Waqar Younis has called the senior players and denounced their decision of desiring a prolonged career. Younis said that the cricketers don’t understand the right time of retiring and continue with their play without actually trying to keep up with the fitness level of the junior cricketers.

“The way we struggled to win against Afghanistan (in ICC World Cup 2019) in the final over it should not be like that. Our biggest problem is that we make compromises in selection on fitness issues, seiority, and other matter,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PTI. He further added, “There is a big problem that senior players try to linger on in their careers and there is no on to tell them it is time for them to retire gracefully.”

With all these muddled up factors over their heads, the administrators have subjected themselves to a tough time with no one to look forward to or be guided by. Despite having a relatively successful campaign in the ICC World Cup 2019, the 1992 champions failed to earn a spot in the semi-final losing the slot to New Zealand on the virtue of a lower run-rate.