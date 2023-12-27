Home

Sports

IOA Forms Ad-Hoc Committee To Oversee WFI Activities

IOA Forms Ad-Hoc Committee To Oversee WFI Activities

The development comes after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote to the IOA to form the ad-hoc committee.

IOA Forms Ad-Hoc Committee To Oversee WFI Activities. (Pic: PTI)

New Delhi: After suspending the newly-formed Wrestling Federation of India, the Sports Ministry has requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the governing body and in the latest development of the new IOA Adhoc committee has been formed on December 27, Wednesday.

Trending Now

The development comes after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote to the IOA to form the ad-hoc committee. Notably, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was governed by an ad-hoc committee earlier this year as well.

You may like to read

“Since Wrestling is an Olympic sport and WFI is an affiliate member of the Indian Olympic Association (IA) and taking note of the compelling current situation arising out of the influence and control of the WFI’s former office bearers, serious concerns have arisen about the governance and integrity of the WFI. This requires for immediate and stringent corrective measures to uphold the principles of good governance in sports organisations, and thus, now it becomes incumbent on the part of 10A to make suitable arrangements for the interim period for managing the affairs of WFI so that sportspersons of wrestling discipline do not suffer in any manner and the principle of good governance in the sports body do not get jeopardised,” the letter from the Sports Ministry to the IOA read.

#Breaking IOA Adhoc committee formed. Will oversee all activities of WFI

1. Bhupinder Singh Bajwa – Chairman

2. MM Somaya – Member (Hockey)

3. Manjusha Kanwar – Member (Badminton) #wrestling — Karishma Singh (@karishmasingh22) December 27, 2023

“In view of the above, it is requested that an Ad-Hoc Committee may be constituted by the IOA to manage and control the affairs of WFI, as per the defined role of NSFs in the National Sports Development Code of India-2011, including the selection of athletes, making entries for the participation of sportspersons in international events, holding of sporting activities, etc. with immediate effect, until further orders,” it added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.