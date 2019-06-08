Indian Olympic Association Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta met with newly appointed Sports Minister Kiren Rijuju, on Saturday, regarding the International Olympic Committee’s ban on India.

“IOA Secretary-General Mr. Rajeev Mehta met the Hon’ble Sports Minister @KirenRijiju today and held discussions on support needed for National Sports Federations, increased assistance for athletes, preparations for #Tokyo2020 and governance matters including IOC’s decision,” the IOA tweeted from its official handle. Right after taking charge as sports minister, Kiren Rijuju had said last week that he would work closely as a team with the athletes and federations to revolutionize the current sorry state of Indian sports.

The IOC, in February, banned India from hosting any Olympic related events after two Pakistani shooters were denied visa to participate in the ISSF Shooting World Cup, held in New Delhi at the same time. The denial of visas had come after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 which caused the martyrdom of 40 Indian soldiers.

“This situation goes against the fundamental principles of the Olympic charter, in particular the principles of non-discrimination,” the global sports governing body had said in February in context of India’s ban. Apart from suspending, the IOC had also urged all the sports federations across the world to not host any Olympic-related events in the country or grant any hosting rights until Indian Government provides “clear written guarantees” to allow all athletes to participate.

