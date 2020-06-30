The ongoing infighting between Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta might come to an end after the duo issued separate statements expressing their desire for the controversy to end. Also Read - IOA President Narinder Batra Appeals Officials And Members to Shun Infighting

Mehta on Monday hoped that the issue will be resolved for the good of Indian sports, a day after Batra made a similar appeal.

"This infighting in the IOA is not good and we should end this for the good of Indian sports. We should sort out the issues amicably. All of us are trying our best. I am very positive that all the office bearers and executive council members will settle the issues and work together," Mehta said in a statement.

On Sunday, Batra had urged the IOA officials to work together for the betterment of Indian sports and shun infighting.

“I appeal to all officials and members of the IOA to shun infighting, and work collaboratively towards the best interests of athletes and development of their respective sports,” Batra had said in a statement.