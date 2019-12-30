The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has reversed its stance on boycotting the 2022 Birmingham Games over shooting’s exclusion. According to a report in PTI on Monday, the IOA will bid for either the 2026 or 2030 Commonwealth Games. The decision were taken at the IOA’s Annual general Meeting (AGM) at New Delhi.

“We have decided to make a bid for 2026 or 2030 Commonwealth Games and we have also decided to send our contingent to Birmingham for the 2022 Games,” IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta said.

Among the other decisions taken at the meeting include the proposal of the National Rifle Association of India’s (NRAI) to host a separate Commonwealth shooting championship before the main Games in Birmingham, hoping to make up for the sport’s withdrawal from the roster of the 2022 edition.

The IOA will soon forward NRAI’s proposal to the Commonwealth Games Federation for its approval, which will then go to CGF’s executive committee.

Last week, the CGF had asked the Indian shooting federation to make a formal submission by early next month, to be taken up by its sports committee first and then its Board for approval.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has offered to foot the bill for the event.

After shooting, which is an ‘optional sport’ in CWG, was dropped from the Birmingham Games, IOA chief Narinder Batra had proposed the country’s withdrawal from the Games.