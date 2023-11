Home

Sports

IOC Announces 32 Candidates For Athletes’ Commission Election

IOC Announces 32 Candidates For Athletes’ Commission Election

All athletes competing at Paris 2024 are eligible to vote in the Athlete365 House in the Olympic Villages during the Olympic Games, the IOC said.

International Olympic Committee. (Pic: Twitter)

Paris: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday that 32 athletes would seek election to the IOC Athletes’ Commission (AC) next year at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Trending Now

Four positions are up for election from a pool of 18 female and 14 male athletes from 15 sports, reports Xinhua.

You may like to read

All athletes competing at Paris 2024 are eligible to vote in the Athlete365 House in the Olympic Villages during the Olympic Games, the IOC said.

The vote will be supervised and certified by an election committee appointed by IOC president Thomas Bach.

The IOC AC is composed of a maximum of 23 members – 12 members directly elected by their peers and a maximum of 11 appointed – who serve a term of eight years. The vote is held at every Olympic Games, with four members elected at each Summer Games, and two at each Winter Games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.