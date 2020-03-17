With the coronavirus crisis growing by the day, the possibility of Tokyo Olympics this year being cancelled seems a real prospect now. Almost all the major sporting events including the UEFA Euro Championships have been cancelled in wake of the deadly virus that has engulfed the world. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is maintaining a brave face in the midst of the pandemic reiterating that it remains committed to delivering Olympics in Tokyo in July.

"The position of the IOC has not changed," IANS quoted IOC media relations team as saying. With 19 weeks before the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the many measures being taken now by authorities all around the world give us confidence and keep us fully committed to delivering Olympic Games that can bring the world together in peace."

“The IOC is proud of the solidarity and flexibility shown by the athletes, the International Federations and the National Olympic Committees, which are managing challenges with the qualification system in a number of sports.

“We are addressing them together. The IOC is cooperating closely with all those concerned and demonstrating all the flexibility needed to adapt the qualification systems. We are also working with all other stakeholders (including Rights-Holding Broadcasters and sponsors) in order to address the current situation.”

There are growing demands for this year’s Summer Games to be postponed or cancelled with its future still hanging in the balance. However, Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe and IOC chief Thomas Bach have said the preparations will continue and the games will start as scheduled.

The IOC will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday in wake of the rapid spread of coronavirus.

“We remain in close contact with the World Health Organization (WHO), the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee through our joint task force, which was set up in mid-February. The IOC will continue to follow the advice of WHO, as the leading United Nations agency on this topic,” the media relations team said.