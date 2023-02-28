Home

IPC vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Independents vs Hornchurch, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 4 PM IST February 28, Tuesday

Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IPC vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPC vs HOR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IPC vs HOR Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Independents vs Hornchurch, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10.

IPC vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Independents and Hornchurch will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Time – 4 PM IST, February 28, Tuesday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

IPC vs HOR Dream11 Team

Matthew Stokes, Tom Nightingale(vc), Nathan Le Tissier, George Hankins, Chris Sains, Adeel Malik-I, Billy Gordon(C), Paul Murray(c), Ronnie Saunders, Ted Coney, Joe Defreitas

IPC vs HOR Probable Playing XIs

Independents: Matthew Stokes, 2. Tom Nightingale, 3. Nathan Le Tissier(C), 4. CJ Peatfield, 5. Ollie Nightingale, 6. William Peatfield, 7. Anthony Stokes, 8. Jack Brown, 9. Morgan Clayton(WK), 10. Jake Roussel, 11. Kieran Le Gallez

Hornchurch: George Hankins, 2. Chris Sains, 3. Adeel Malik-I, 4. Billy Gordon(C), 5. Paul Murray(WK), 6. Ronnie Saunders, 7. Ted Coney(WK), 8. Gavin Griffiths, 9. Luke Edwards, 10. Marc Whitlock, 11. Joe Defreitas

IPC vs HOR Squads

Independents: Matthew Stokes, Tom Nightingale, Nathan Le Tissier(C), CJ Peatfield, Ollie Nightingale, William Peatfield, Anthony Stokes, Jack Brown, Morgan Clayton(WK), Jake Roussel, Kieran Le Gallez, Edwin Attwood, William Martin

Hornchurch: George Hankins, Chris Sains, Adeel Malik-I, Billy Gordon(C), Paul Murray(WK), Ronnie Saunders, Ted Coney(WK), Gavin Griffiths, Luke Edwards, Marc Whitlock, Joe Defreitas, Mark James, George Clark, Lee Gilbert, Myles Wells

