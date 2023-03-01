IPC vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IPC vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Independents vs Hornchurch, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 4 PM IST March 1, Wednesday
TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Independents and Hornchurch will take place at 3.30 PM IST
Time – 4 PM IST, March 1, Wednesday.
Venue: Cartama Oval.
IPC vs HOR Dream11 Team
Matthew Stokes, Tom Nightingale(vc), Nathan Le Tissier, George Hankins, Chris Sains, Adeel Malik-I, Billy Gordon(C), Paul Murray(c), Ronnie Saunders, Ted Coney, Joe Defreitas
IPC vs HOR Probable Playing XIs
Independents: Matthew Stokes, 2. Tom Nightingale, 3. Nathan Le Tissier(C), 4. CJ Peatfield, 5. Ollie Nightingale, 6. William Peatfield, 7. Anthony Stokes, 8. Jack Brown, 9. Morgan Clayton(WK), 10. Jake Roussel, 11. Kieran Le Gallez
Hornchurch: George Hankins, 2. Chris Sains, 3. Adeel Malik-I, 4. Billy Gordon(C), 5. Paul Murray(WK), 6. Ronnie Saunders, 7. Ted Coney(WK), 8. Gavin Griffiths, 9. Luke Edwards, 10. Marc Whitlock, 11. Joe Defreitas
IPC vs HOR Squads
Independents: Matthew Stokes, Tom Nightingale, Nathan Le Tissier(C), CJ Peatfield, Ollie Nightingale, William Peatfield, Anthony Stokes, Jack Brown, Morgan Clayton(WK), Jake Roussel, Kieran Le Gallez, Edwin Attwood, William Martin
Hornchurch: George Hankins, Chris Sains, Adeel Malik-I, Billy Gordon(C), Paul Murray(WK), Ronnie Saunders, Ted Coney(WK), Gavin Griffiths, Luke Edwards, Marc Whitlock, Joe Defreitas, Mark James, George Clark, Lee Gilbert, Myles Wells
