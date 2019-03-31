IPL 2019, CSK vs RR Match 12: Also known as the ‘man with the midas’ touch – MS Dhoni is still a star even at the fag end of his glittering career and his destiny keeps supporting the legendary wicketkeeper no matter on which side of the wicket he is on. The proof of this was once again on display during match 12 of Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals when bails refused to fall despite ball touching the wicket.

During the 6th over of Chennai’s innings, Dhoni offered a defensive stroke to Rajasthan pacer Jofra Archer, the ball seemed to hit his foot and then rolled on to the stumps. The bails, however, remained unmoved and unlit. Royals fielders moved to converge around Dhoni, with Steve Smith at slip looking bemused by the whole incident. The 37-year old Dhoni, cool as always, only moved out of his crease so that the ball could be collected and shadow-practiced how he would have ideally played the stroke.

WATCH VIDEO —

WATCH: Thala Dhoni effect? When even bails refused to fall 📹📹https://t.co/ccTyMBLToc #CSKvRR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2019



After biding his time initially after the fall of early wickets, CSK skipper batted sensibly without playing any risky shots and knitted a crucial partnership with Suresh Raina for 61 runs for the fourth wicket. He later conjured up a 56-run stand with all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to lead Chennai’s charge versus Rajasthan.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match on Sunday. Chennai have left out off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and replaced him with Mitchell Santner while the Royals are unchanged.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner and Imran Tahir.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal and Dhawal Kulkarni.