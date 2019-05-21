IPL 2019: Remember RCB fangirl who went viral? The girl who was rooting for Kohli and jumping in joy in a red outfit when RCB skipper Virat Kohli was going great guns. RCB may not have had a year to remember but she brought a smile on everyone’s face with her vivid excitement and undying passion. Her undying loyalty despite the dismal form of the franchise certainly is a source of motivation for every cricket fan out there, who terms himself as a loyal supporter. In a recent post on her Instagram page, she thanked fans for apologizing as she had also gotten trolled after the match with misogynistic comments. She said ‘thank you’ to the people who came out in the open and expressed remorse over their actions.

Her post read, “Thank you guys. In the midst of all this negativity, your beautiful words & kind messages have put a smile back on my face.

Thank you for restoring my faith in humanity in a world where so much UNNECESSARY hate is thoughtlessly spread on social media. .

Thank you to the men who APOLOGISED for their inappropriate comments. It’s a small but AMAZING step forward & it shows that we can all learn from our mistakes & change for the better! I’m glad that posting about my feelings has made a difference & hope that this encourages people to stop attacking others online. .

Thank you to the many girls who spoke up & SUPPORTED me as a WOMAN. I do hope the others realise that your words are more relevant & powerful when you speak respectfully, not maliciously. .

Keep spreading KINDNESS. It really does work wonders!”