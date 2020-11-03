Rohit Sharma is back. Apparently, the Mumbai Indians captain has recovered from a hamstring injury and is fit to play again. That should be a good news. Right? It is. But the timing of his return has cast an unpleasant shadow over what is going on behind the curtains. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 MI vs DC Scorecard, IPL 2020 Match Today Live Score And Updates Online Qualifier 1: Little to Separate as Ambitious Delhi Take on Mighty Mumbai

Twice now since he picked up the injury during that game against Kings XI Punjab last month, Rohit has defied the official narrative in an apparent attempt to prove his fitness.

Here we take a look at the timeline of events surrounding his fitness.

October 18- The Injury

Against KXIP, Rohit ended up hurting his left hamstring while going for a run in the first of the second Super Over on October 18. he subsequently missed four straight matches while nursing the injury as MI went on to secure the top spot and a playoffs berth Kieron Pollard.

October 26 – Not named in any squads For Australia Tour

At night, BCCI announces India squads for the Australia tour. The board named three squads – for T20Is, ODIs and Tests. Rohit features in neither, nor does Ishant Sharma who was earlier ruled out of IPL 2020 due to an abdominal tear. Official word is they are monitoring the duo and the doors are still open.

October 26 – Rohit practices at MI nets

In a surprising turn of events, MI post a couple of pictures and a video of Rohit practicing during the nets. Murmurs start. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar calls for transparency surrounding Rohit’s injury.

November 1 – Head Coach Ravi Shastri’s Advice

In an interview, Shastri recalls his own experience when he went on a tour despite being injured. Claims had he skipped it, it would have added another 4-5 years to his international career. Advises Rohit to not repeat his own mistake.

November 3 – Ganguly Confirms Rohit Injury

BCCI president Ganguly confirms that the reason why Rohit wasn’t picked for the important tour of Australia is because of his injury. “Rohit is injured at the moment. Otherwise, why would we leave out a player like him. He is the vice-captain of the national (limited-overs) team,” Ganguly told news agency PTI.

He further adds the board will have to asses his fitness before he returns to playing again.

November 3- Rohit returns to MI XI

Hours after Ganguly’s interview was published, Rohit walked out at the toss for MI’s final league match before the playoffs. When asked by presenter Murali Kartik if he’s OK, Rohit replies, “Looks like that”.