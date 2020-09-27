Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra hailed Shubman Gill’s 60-ball 72 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday and said that he would be the key for KKR going ahead in the league. The cricketer-turned-commentator also picked Kings XI Punjab to beat Rajasthan Royals in the IPL match on Sunday at Sharjah and said that skipper KL Rahul would be the biggest threat for the Royals. Also Read - RR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction: Why You Should Pick Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle in Your Fantasy Team?

He praised Gill's technique during the knock and said that a couple of shots he played showed the class he has. Chopra also felt that Nicolas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell are due for a big one.

From a Royals’ point of view, Chopra said that Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin would be the key and cannot be taken lightly. He also said that Jos Buttler – who is making a comeback – would be the one to watch out for.

Rahul – who got a breathtaking 132* off 69 balls looked in ominous touch against Bangalore – and would be hoping to repeat the same.

Both teams will look to continue their winning momentum.

KXIP likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

RR likely playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (c), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Tom Curran, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron