For Adam Zampa – the IPL came as a gift – and is now looking forward to playing alongside players like Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers at the RCB. The Australian spinner said that it would be a joy to watch them train from close quarters and is very eagerly looking forward to it. Also Read - IPL 2020: Don’t Consider Myself a ‘Lucky Charm’ For MS Dhoni in CSK Squad, Feels Piyush Chawla

“Chahal’s going to be good to work with. We have similar trades but we can also learn a bit of something from each other as well. Then there are the obvious ones – players like Virat and AB de Villiers. Just by watching them, the way they train and go about it, watching them bat, it’s pretty exciting,” Zampa said in a video interaction on ESPNCricinfo. Also Read - IPL Team Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders Look Balanced, Have to Arrest Inconsistency

Zampa Sharing Dressing Room With Chahal

It would be interesting to see if Kohli opts for both the leg-spinners in the game. One cannot rule out the possibility of considering the spin-friendly tracks in UAE. Zampa’s last-minute inclusion could prove to be a gamechanger in that case. Also Read - IPL Team Preview: Chennai Super Kings Eye Fourth Title Sans Suresh Raina

“I’ve got a really good opportunity coming up to the IPL where hopefully I can bowl with Chahal at RCB. I might get the opportunity to bowl those later overs, in case the team might be struggling for example,” he added.

Zampa’s Red-Hot Form

Zampa has already picked up seven wickets in two ODIs against England and has been in top form. RCB would dearly hope he can continue the same form in the IPL. With another ODI to go against hosts England, Zampa would be hoping to take 10 wickets, which would give him massive confidence ahead of a grueling tournament like the IPL.

RCB’s Chances

RCB – who are yet to win the title would hope to turn things around this year. They have been training hard and have a good balance to win matches. All they would look for is consistency.