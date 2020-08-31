Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa is all set to replace compatriot Kane Richardson in IPL 13 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB took to its Twitter handle on Monday night to make the announcement. The reason is not known as yet. With less than three weeks to go for the T20 tournament to start, this comes as a surprise for RCB fans. Also Read - IPL 13: Capitals Pacer Anrich Nortje Looks Forward to Bowling With Kagiso Rabada

The 28-year old Zampa has been a part of the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017 where he picked 19 wickets in 11 matches. It is a big move as Richardson has good experience in the IPL circuit. It is interesting that the franchise has gone in for a spinner in place of a pacer.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10, The fixtures are yet to be announced by the BCCI. It is reportedly delayed after a couple of CSK players tested positive for Coronavirus. Three venues will be used during the tournament to avoid the travel of players due to safety reasons.

There is a strict bio-security bubble in place for the safety of the players, which is not supposed to be breached amid the pandemic. Most of the franchises have already started their practice and so has RCB. Not long back, RCB shared images of the training session and skipper Virat Kohli looked pleased with it.

Most of the players are back at the grounds after a long layoff due to the global pandemic situation which brought a halt to most sporting events across the world, including the Tokyo Olympics – which has been postponed to next year.