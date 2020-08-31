Adam Zampa is going to replace Kane Richardson in RCB in the upcoming 13th season of the Indian Premier League due to the impending birth of the pacer’s first child. The franchise took to Twitter to make the announcement on Monday evening. The reason was not disclosed by RCB – who have started their training in UAE post seven days of self-isolation. According to ESPN Cricinfo, this seems to be the reason. Also Read - IPL 2020: Adam Zampa Replaced Kane Richardson in RCB

Zampa is no stranger to IPL, he was a part of the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017 where he picked up 19 wickets in 11 matches. The leggie had also picked up a best of 6/19. The 28-year-old – who had a base price of INR 1.50 crore, was unsold in the IPL 2020 auction. He also has a good record against the RCB skipper Virat Kohli as he has dismissed him on a number of occasions. Also Read - IPL 13: Capitals Pacer Anrich Nortje Looks Forward to Bowling With Kagiso Rabada

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10, The fixtures are yet to be announced by the BCCI. It is reportedly delayed after a couple of CSK players tested positive for Coronavirus. Three venues will be used during the tournament to avoid the travel of players due to safety reasons.

There is a strict bio-security bubble in place for the safety of the players, which is not supposed to be breached amid the pandemic. Most of the franchises have already started their practice and so has RCB. Not long back, RCB shared images of the training session and skipper Virat Kohli looked pleased with it.

Most of the players are back at the grounds after a long layoff due to the global pandemic situation which brought a halt to most sporting events across the world, including the Tokyo Olympics – which has been postponed to next year.