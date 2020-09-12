Ali Khan – who picked up eight wickets in an equal number of games in the recently concluded CPL – has been roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders as seamer Harry Gurney’s replacement as per a report in ESPNCricinfo. Gurney – who has not participated in the Vitality Blast as well – pulled out of the tournament as he is scheduled to have surgery related to a shoulder injury. Also Read - IPL 2020: Sunil Chhetri Lauds RCB Skipper Virat Kohli's Football Skills, Wishes Him All The Best

Khan will be high on confidence after Trinbago Knight Riders won the CPL for the fourth time.

The seamer in an Instagram story posted by the TKR and Chennai Super Kings allrounder Dwayne Bravo, shot inside a plane, with the caption "next stop Dubai". Both seem to be traveling together and are in a good frame of mind.

The pacer consistently hits speeds in excess of 140 kmph and could come in handy towards the end of the innings.

Khan – who will become the first cricketer from the USA to be a part of IPL – plans to inspire kids in his country to take to the sport.

KKR has a well-balanced unit that will be led by Dinesh Karthik. Under the leadership of Karthik, KKR will be vying for their third title. They won the IPL in 2012 and 2014 when Gautam Gambhir was the captain.

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will once again play the key for the side, and they also have young Shubman Gill – who will have a lot of expectations riding on him.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and Mumbai Indians will start their title defense when they take on familiar rivals Chennai Super Kings. The final will take place on November 10 and three venues will be used throughout the 53-day tournament to avoid the traveling of players for safety reasons during the pandemic.

