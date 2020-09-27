Hardik Pandya – who is coming off an injury – has not bowled in the first two games as yet for defending champions Mumbai Indians. So, will Hardik not bowl throughout the IPL season? MI Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan took on the question during the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore and said that everyone is expecting him to bowl. Khan also explained that once Hardik starts bowling in the match it will give a perfect balance to the side. Also Read - RR vx KXIP IPL 2020 Match Report: Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia Script Record Chase as Rajasthan Royals Beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 Wickets in Sharjah

"We are all expecting him (Hardik) to bowl and he is someone who really changes that balance of any side when he is bowling and he understands that. But we have to listen to his body and that is something the conversation which we have been having in consultation with the physios," Zaheer said.

He said that despite all the problems of his body permitting, the franchisee will be making him bowl in the upcoming matches.

“We are looking forward for him to bowl, he is very keen and really wanting to bowl, we just have to wait and be patient and listen to his body. At the end of the day for any bowler injuries play a huge role,” he further said.

Hardik Pandya’s Role

Over the years, Pandya has been a key member of the squad as he is a serial match-winner and has the ability to change the fortune of games with the bat and the ball and that is what makes him special.

Mumbai has won one game of the two matches they have played. They won their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders and would like to continue the winning momentum.