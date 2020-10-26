Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was upset with Chennai Super Kings Ambati Rayudu during the match between the two heavyweights in Dubai on Sunday. During a strategic timeout, Rayudu took longer than usual and play had to be held up as everyone realised that the batsman was missing. Also Read - IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Reason Behind Ben Stokes' Unique Celebration After Breathtaking Century Against Mumbai Indians

“We’ve got a missing player, that’s what it is. We’ve got no Ambati Rayudu. He’d left the field, we assumed for a bathroom break,” the commentator said. Also Read - BCCI to Announce 32-Man Indian Team For Australia Tour: Likely Squad For Tests, ODIs, T20Is

Rayudu had apparently gone for a bathroom break due to an upset tummy. After he came back onto the field, he apologised to AB De Villiers and then Kohli. Also Read - IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Jofra Archer Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action in Abu Dhabi, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Meanwhile, Gaikwad was awarded the player of the match for his brilliant show with the bat. After the match, young Gaikwad said it was important for him to carry his bat through. He also revealed how his friends and teammates helped him when he contracted the virus after landing in UAE.

“It feels good, and to win the game for the team and stay not-out till the end, more importantly, feels better than the personal milestone. It was tough for me, quarantining for a lot more days compared to the other guys. Everyone was with me – my friends, family. I was practicing well and I knew one good knock was just around the corner,” he said.

Rayudu scored 39 runs off 27 balls in the 146-run chase and his knock was laced with three fours and a couple of sixes. Chennai won the match in emphatic fashion to stay afloat in the tournament for the playoffs race, but in the game that followed, Rajasthan beat Mumbai and that affected the Dhoni-led side – who could not make the playoffs for the first time in the history of the tournament.