Despite finishing a credible third in IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals are looking to rebuild their squad. Even though they have retained their core group, they have released as many as nine players for the auction and are left to fill 11 slots for IPL 2020. IPL 2020 Auction will see Delhi Capitals bidding actively with a purse of Rs 27.85 Crore.

Their retained players are Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul and Sandeep Lamichhane.

While the released players are Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayappa. They have also traded in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

Looking at the list, DC are likely to go for the replacements for Moris, Ingram and Munro – meaning an allrounder, and a couple of overseas hard-hitters. With an auction pool of 332 players, they will have plenty to choose from, but the bidding will be strong from other teams as well. Delhi will have to fill five overseas slots as well.

Here are five players Delhi Capitals could go for in the IPL 2020 Auction:

Glenn Maxwell – A former Delhi Daredevils member, Glenn Maxwell was underused by the Delhi franchise. However, it is interesting to note that they had Maxwell when he was yet to become the ‘Big Show’. After opting out of IPL 2019, Maxwell is a free agent – meaning Kings XI Punjab, who had is services for IPL 2018, won’t be able to use the Right To Match card on the Australian. That would effectively mean teams will go hard at the allrounder. Even though he took a break from cricket owing to mental health issues, he is back playing cricket and he will be a hot commodity at the auction. For DC, he will be an ideal replacement for someone like Morris.

Tom Banton – Letting go of Colin Munro means DC don’t have a backup opener with firepower. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will open for them, but what would they do if one of them gets injured or is terribly out of form. They can’t bump up Iyer or Pant. They will look to fill that spot and none better than Somerset’s Tom Banton who set the Vitality Blast 2019 on fire. Only 20, Banton scored 487 runs at an average of over 40 and a strike-rate of over 160 in the Vitality Blast, spiking interest in various T20 Leagues. He also received maiden call-ups for England’s T20I and ODI squads.

Kesrick Williams/Pat Cummins – DC let go of Trent Boult and at first, it was surprising for everyone as he was traded to Mumbai Indians. But they can attain the services of either Pat Cummins, who is available for this auction. Cummins will be an ideal replacement for Boult to partner Kagiso Rabida. But, will DC go two out and out quicks? DC, who play their home matches in the tricky Feroz Shah Kotla track, they might be better served with a medium-pacer, who can vary his pace. Rajat Bhatia and Andrew McDonald had good seasons with Delhi Daredevils, playing at the Kotla. And Williams will be ideal on such pitches. Given that he proved his mettle against the Virat Kohli, he could be a bargain buy for DC.

Dasun Shanaka – Sri Lanka’s exciting young allrounder Dasun Shanka maybe a left side pick, but the pace-bowling allrounder could prove valuable for DC lower-order in a like-for-like replacement for Chirs Morris. However, DC may as well retain Morris with RTM, but Shanka may come cheaper with similar skill set. He is a favourite among T20 leagues and recently led Sri Lanka to 3-0 series win in Pakistan in the T20Is.

Eoin Morgan – Colin Ingram’s role in the DC setup was to provide experience in the young DC middle-order. Ingram though failed to provide stability, hence the T20 veteran has been released. If DC choose to stick to the aforementioned theory, there is no better player than Eoin Morgan. The England World Cup-winning captain will be a hot favourite at the Auction and DC would like to snap up the Irishman. He will not only provide the firepower and experience in the middle-order but will be able to guide the young skipper Shreyas Iyer and is a gun fielder in his own right.