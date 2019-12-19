Winner of the inaugural Indian Premier League season Rajasthan Royals entered the 2020 players auction with a fat purse of INR 28.9 crore and 11 slots to fill that included seven Indian and four overseas.

They spent INR 14.15 crore on India batsman Robin Uthappa and left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat, their most expensive buys at INR 3 crore, young Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was bought for INR 2,40,00,000, Kartik Tyagi (INR 1,30,00,000), Tom Curran (INR 1,00,00,000), Andrew Tye (INR 1,00,00,000), Anuj Rawat (INR 80,00,000), David Miller (INR 75,00,000), Oshane Thomas (INR 50,00,000), Anirudha Ashok Joshi (INR 20,00,000) and Akash Singh (INR 20,00,000).

Ahead of the auction they had released Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun.

They traded in Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande and Ankit Rajpoot.

Rajasthan Royals squad:

Batsmen: Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller

Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat