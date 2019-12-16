A total of 322 players have been shortlisted for the IPL 2020 Auction to be held in Kolkata on Thursday and while there are a host of big names, some surprise exclusions, big stars in like India’s Under-19 stars, some players who could be the dark horses, there two names that also stand out from the list.

First is Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad, one of seven players from Afghanistan to have made it to the shortlist. Why is being talked about you ask? Well, he is just 15 – making him the youngest player to be in the auction list. Last year, Prayas Ray Barman, all of 16 made the headlines when Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped up the spinner from Kolkata during the IPL 2019 Auction.

Ahmad, if picked could become the youngest-ever player to get an IPL contract. Ahmad is left-arm unorthodox bowler, who is an Afghanistan under-19 team regular. He has picked up eight wickets in the u-19 Asia Cup recently.

Hailing from the same region as mystery spinner and T20 League favourite Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, the Khost Province. He also won the Emerging player award at this year’s Afghanistan Premier League.

In the recently-concluded series against India U-19s in Lucknow, Noor impressed. He claimed nine wickets in the five-match series which India won 3-2.

The others are Mohammad Sahazad, Zahir Khan, Karim Janat, Waqar Salamkheil, Qais Ahmad and Navin ul Haq.

At the other end of the age graph is the 48-year-old Pravin Tambe. Another left-arm unorthodox bowler, Tambe has been part of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League previously. In 2013, when he made is IPL debut, when 41, he had become the oldest player to play in the IPL.

Tambe was an unknown commodity before IPL 2013, playing only club-level cricket, but after his first season with Rajasthan, he went on to make his First-Class debut that very year for Mumbai and then was picked for the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2016-17 season.