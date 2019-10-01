Going into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auctions, eight franchises will have a total of Rs 62.15 crores to spend. For the first-time ever, the auctions will be held in Kolkata on December 19. The city is home to the Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Mostly, auctions have been held in Bengaluru.

The trading window that is currently open will close on November 14, and all the franchises were informed about it on September 30, according to a report in ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for the IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore have been allocated for the 2020 season.

The franchises were originally allotted Rs 85 crore to build their teams for 2020. Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs three crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.

Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance — Rs 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals at Rs 7.15 crore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Rs 6.05 crore.

This year’s auction is the last one before the franchises disband next year and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction.

The glitzy event usually runs between April and May every year.

Funds left with franchises ahead of IPL 2020 auction:

Chennai Super Kings – Rs 3.2 crore

Delhi Capitals – Rs 7.7 crore

Kings XI Punjab – Rs 3.7 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 6.05 crore

Mumbai Indians – Rs 3.55 crore

Rajasthan Royals – Rs 7.15 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 1.80 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 5.30 crore.

(With PTI inputs)