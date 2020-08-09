After Chinese mobile giants, VIVO opted out as title sponsors for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League in UAE, trouble does not seem to stop for the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) – who are desperately looking for a replacement with 41 days to go. Also Read - MS Dhoni Was Aggressive And Safe, Virat Kohli Learning Quickly: Ex-BCCI Selector Gagan Khoda

Calls are now being made to drop sponsors who have any Chinese links. RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) wants BCCI to drop IPL Central sponsors & Indian cricket sponsors like PayTM, Dream11, Byju's, and others who are funded by the Chinese companies.

SJM has already started a 'Quit China' movement and would protest against IPL sponsors with any Chinese connect.

As per a report in Outlook India, Dhananjay Bhide, a senior office-bearer of the Manch said that the campaign is focussed at adding muscle to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ movement.

“Cricket has to choose between a self-reliant India and sponsors with Chinese money,” said Bhide.

“Our campaign against BCCI will now gather steam. Players wear the tricolour on their helmets and represent India on the international stage. How can they so easily ignore the movement against Chinese businesses in India?” added Bhide.

Sponsors like PayTM, Dream11, Byju receive Chinese funding and that is what has to stop feels SJM.

Meanwhile, IPL is set to start from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10. Three venues in UAE will be used for a total of 60 matches and most franchisees are already feeling the pinch with the tournament approaches.