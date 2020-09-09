BCCI president Sourav Ganguly landed in UAE on Wednesday to oversee preparations for a bio-secure IPL beginning on September 19. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the T20 extravaganza, which has been moved to the UAE due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. Also Read - IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Bowls Left-Arm Spin During Delhi Capitals Nets | WATCH

“My first flight in 6 months to dubai for IPL…crazy life changes,” Ganguly posted on his Instagram handle ahead of his departure with a picture in which he is wearing a mask and face shield, part of the Standard Operating Procedure while flying amid the pandemic. Also Read - IPL in UAE: Delhi Capitals Will be in The Top Four And Are Actually my Title Contenders, Says Aakash Chopra

The 48-year-old Ganguly will be in quarantine for the next six days and is expected to be in the UAE till September 23. Also Read - IPL 2020 in UAE: MS Dhoni Hits Huge Six Out of The Ground, CSK Opener Murali Vijay in Awe | WATCH

The BCCI was able to create a window for the IPL following the postponement of the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October-November.

The Board would have faced a revenue loss of Rs 4000 crore if the tournament, which usually takes place in April-May, had not got the go ahead.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel is among the other key officials who are already in Dubai. The tournament, despite its strict health safety measures, has already endured instances of contingent members testing positive for the dreaded virus.

Chennai Super Kings has been the worst affected with 13 of its members, including two players, in quarantine after testing positive.

Fans will not be allowed inside stadiums when the league starts but some crowd might be approved in the later stages of the tournament after a review of the COVID-19 situation.

The T20 tournament will be played at three venues in UAE — Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.