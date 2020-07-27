With a little over two months to go for the thirteenth season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, IPL Chairman Bijesh Patel on Sunday has confirmed that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent an official acceptance letter to Emirates Cricket Board to host IPL 2020. Also Read - Kumar Sangakkara Backs Sourav Ganguly to Become ICC President, Says Former India Captain Has Astute Cricket Brain

"Yes, we have sent the acceptance letter to the ECB and both the boards will be working together from now on to stage the tournament," Khaleej Times quoted Patel as saying.

ECB had earlier in the year sent a proposal to the BCCI in April to host the 13th edition of the IPL, which was originally slated to start from March 29, but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Patel also said that all the franchises will hold their training camps in the UAE and would need three to four weeks to prepare.

On Friday, Patel confirmed that the 2020 edition of IPL will commence on September 19 in the UAE and continue till November 8.

“The fans will enjoy the full tournament from September 19 to November 8 and further course of action will be discussed with the franchises in the Governing Council meeting,” he told ANI.

The decision was taken after ICC – on Monday confirmed the postponement of the T20 World Cup and that created the window for IPL.