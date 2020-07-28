IPL 13: With around 50 days to go for the Indian Premier League in UAE, franchises are already having a headache in getting sponsorship and assembling of overseas players – who would be engaged in other appointments during that time. Also Read - IPL 2020 Updates: Andre Russell, Keiron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo Could Miss Opening Few Matches in IPL 13 in UAE Due to CPL
With the Australia tour of England ending on September 16 in Old Trafford and the Caribbean Premier League’s final scheduled on September 12, it would be difficult for players to reach UAE and start featuring for their franchises right from the word go, because of the SOP’s (Standard Operating Procedure) and then the 14-day quarantine in place due to the pandemic. Also Read - IPL 2020 Bio-Bubble: Franchises Fret Over WAGS, Local Drivers, Security, Hospitality
Some big names are set to miss the first few games and that is going to hurt the balance and the setup of teams. Players like Steve Smith and Ben Stokes and Andre Russell who are key players for their franchises could miss out. Also Read - IPL 2020 Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad Could Miss David Warner, Jonny Bairstow in First Few Matches in UAE
Here is a list of Top-20 players who could miss the first few matches:
Steve Smith: Rajasthan Royals
Andrew Tye: Rajasthan Royals
Ben Stokes: Rajasthan Royals
Jofra Archer: Rajasthan Royals
Jos Buttler: Rajasthan Royals
David Warner: SunRisers Hyderabad
Jonny Bairstow: SunRisers Hyderabad
Mitchell Marsh: SunRisers Hyderabad
Fabian Allen: SunRisers Hyderabad
Billy Stanlake: SunRisers Hyderabad
Eoin Morgan: Kolkata Knight Riders
Andre Russell: Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunil Narine: Kolkata Knight Riders
Pat Cummins: Kolkata Knight Riders
Dwayne Bravo: Chennai Super Kings
Josh Hazlewood: Chennai Super Kings
Kieron Pollard: Mumbai Indians
Nathan Coulter-Nile: Mumbai Indians
Keemo Paul: Delhi Capitals
Shimron Hetmyer: Delhi Capitals
Jason Roy: Delhi Capitals
Alex Carey: Delhi Capitals
Marcus Stoinis: Delhi Capitals
Chris Woakes: Delhi Capitals
Nicolas Pooran: Kings XI Punjab
Glenn Maxwell: Kings XI Punjab
Chris Jordan: Kings XI Punjab
Sheldon Cottrell: Kings XI Punjab
Meanwhile, there were talks that the New Zealand Cricket Board and Cricket South Africa may not allow their players to feature in the IPL, but reports suggest that they have got the NOC from their respective boards and will play the T20 League.