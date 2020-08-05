No more five-star hotels, some IPL franchises are planning resorts for their players and support staff in UAE during the T20 league. According to a report in The Times of India, SunRisers Hyderabad is planning a golf resort for their players, while defending champions Mumbai Indians are planning to rent an entire apartment complex to house their players safely. Also Read - IPL 2020: Franchises Upset With BCCI After VIVO Exit, 'Bookings For UAE on Hold': Report

Shah Rukh Khan owned Kolkata Knight Riders could camp in Abu Dhabi instead of Dubai, again to keep their players safe during the pandemic.

Franchises believe that resorts are a safer bet as there is the fear of the virus spreading through shared AC ducts in hotels.

With the SOP yet to be shared with players, BCCI has drafted a 100-page SOP for the resumption of cricket with state associations.

“If staying at a hotel, the players should be isolated from the rest of the hotel guests by segregating them in a separate block or particular floors. The players should be kept in single-occupancy rooms. The hotel should be close to the ground where the camp is to be conducted,” it read.

All overseas players and support staff also need to undergo two COVID-19 RT-PCR tests before flying in to the UAE and can only fly if the tests are negative. If not, then the same 14-day quarantine period and two negative tests to be able to fly to the UAE,” PTI quoted a BCCI official as saying.