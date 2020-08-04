VIVO back out as title sponsors of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. The Chinese mobile giant backs out amid all the voices rising among the country to ban all Chinese products in the wake of the Galwan Valley incident that saw 20 Indian soldiers martyred. Also Read - Shahid Afridi on Relationship With Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Comparisons

According to India Today, VIVO wanted a 30-40 per cent cut and hence BCCI said with three years of their contract still to go, they could come back as the title sponsors for next year. Also, BCCI could be floating a new tender soon with 46 days to go for the tournament in UAE.

The decision comes after the IPL governing council and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faced backlash on Monday after they decided to retain the Chinese mobile company as title sponsors of IPL 2020.

