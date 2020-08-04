Twitter went berserk on Tuesday afternoon after the news of Indian Premier League title sponsors VIVO pulled out as the title sponsors of the T20 League. The decision comes after immense backlash to boycott Chinese products in the wake of the Galwan Valley clash which saw 20 Indian soldiers get martyred. This also means the IPL will have a new sponsor for the tournament which will take place from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE. Also Read - IPL 2020: Chinese Mobile Giant VIVO Pulls Out as Sponsors, BCCI to Float New Tender: Report

According to India Today, BCCI could be floating a new tender soon. The decision comes as a piece of good news for fans who have been demanding the Boycotting of the tournament after the BCCI managed to retain all the sponsors during the IPL GC meet on Sunday. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Responds to Comparisons With MS Dhoni, Calls Former India Captain One of a Kind Cricketer

Here is how Twitterverse rejoiced: Also Read - Shahid Afridi on Relationship With Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Comparisons

Bhagwan ki kripa se #MukeshAmbani Bhaisaab ka thikthak chal raha hai ..Ye #IPL2020 ke sponsorship ka thoda dekh lijiye … Chiniyo ko bhagane ka time aa gaya hai ….😂 — SK (@yesyeskay24) August 4, 2020

Radhika Masale IPL. End of the debate.#IPL2020 — Mayank Bande 🇮🇳 (@ImMayankB) August 4, 2020

I Dont Want To See Jio To Sponsor IPL This Year ,, I Want Tata To Sponsor This Year Of IPL#TataIPL #JioIPL #IPL2020 #IPL #VIVOIPL — Vishal (@IamvishalT) August 4, 2020

Time for JIO to sponsor now😂 #IPL2020 #RelianceJio — CA Shubham Chhajed (@ChhajedShubham) August 4, 2020

Jio presents IPL 2020 , featuring JIO Mumbai Indians. Mobility Partner Jio Fiber #IPL2020 — Saurabh Kabra (@i5aurabh) August 4, 2020

Earlier, it was also learned according to media reports that VIVO was not inclined to continue as sponsors and it was BCCI who convinced them to continue.

Meanwhile, after the IPL GC meet, it was confirmed that the tournament will start from September 19 and the final would be played on November 10. It also confirmed that all the sponsors have been successfully been retained. Three venues would be used and the matches would start at 7:30 PM IST and there would be 10 double-headers.