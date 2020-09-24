Former Australia cricketer-turned commentator Dean Jones has died of a heart attack in Mumbai. He was 59. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday September 25

Jones was in India as part of IPL‘s official broadcaster commentary team and was staying in a bio-secure environment in a Mumbai hotel. Also Read - IPL 2020: Anuskha Sharma Asks Sunil Gavaskar to Explain His 'Distasteful Message' After Controversial On-Air Remark

He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs during his international career between 1984 and 1992. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 8 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

In Tests, he scored 3631 runs at 46.55 including 11 centuries and 14 half-centuries while in ODIs, he struck 6068 runs at 44.61 with seven hundreds and 46 fifties.

Star India confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday saying the Australian died of a sudden cardiac arrest.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements,” Star said in a statement.

“Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” it added.

After finishing his playing career, he turned to commentary and became a popular figure.

He dabbled in coaching too mainly in the Pakistan Super League where he won two titles with Islamabad United (2016 and 2018).