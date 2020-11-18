Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar reckons that Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are the two teams that need to come out with a different approaches for next IPL season. Also Read - IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Advises Chennai Super Kings to Release MS Dhoni at Mega Auction

CSK, the three-time champions, endured their worst season, finishing seventh among the eight participating teams while two-time champions KKR were fifth. Both failed to make it to the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Agarkar felt there was something not right with the KKR camp considering the kind of players they had in their squad, capable of winning matches on their own but somehow not clicking during the season.

“I think there are a couple of teams, CSK certainly need a little bit of restructuring. But the one team I hope plays better or plays a bit more consistently, is KKR,” Agarkar said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“I think KKR certainly has a lot of match winners in them or T20 specialists if you like. They should be doing a lot better. There were in better positions, changed the captain for some reason midway through and you could see that there was something not right in the camp,” he observed.

KKR won seven and lost seven of their 14 matches during a season when they changed their captain midway with Dinesh Karthik stepping down to be replaced by Eoin Morgan.

However, nothing worked for them as they continued to be inconsistent.

“I think it has happened before as well and somehow, they scrapped through to the playoffs. They have got far too good a team to be as inconsistent, T20 format is very difficult to be consistent, but they have got far too good a team to be that. So, I hope they get those things right. And specially, get the leadership, whoever it is and stick to it during the course of the season,” Agarkar, himself a former KKR players, said.