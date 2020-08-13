Chennai Super Kings allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to miss the six-day training camp at Chepauk ahead of the cash-rich Indian Premier League in UAE. Jadeja – who is a key member of the side – will miss the training camp due to some personal commitments. Also Read - Factcheck: Unofficial Fixtures, Dates, Match Timings of IPL 2020 go Viral on Whatsapp, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings to Play Opener

“He has personal commitments,” ESPNcricinfo quoted CSK Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan explaining Jadeja’s absence. Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Tests Negative For Coronavirus, to Join CSK Training Camp

But, Jadeja will reach Chennai on time to board the flight for UAE on August 21. The CSK training camp – which would focus on skill enhancement – would take place from August 15 to 20. Also Read - IPL 2020: Hotstar-JioTV Live Streaming Deal For IPL 13 Off

Captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, and Ambati Rayudu will be a part of the camp.

CSK CEO Viswanathan added that franchise coach Stephen Fleming and assistant coach Michael Hussey are likely to join the squad in UAE by August 22. CSK’s two South African players Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi are expected to join the squad after September 1. The third South African player, Imran Tahir, will join the squad after taking part in the Caribbean Premier League in Trinidad.

“When we spoke to Faf and Ngidi they said yes, we are coming. They have said that they will only be coming after September 1,” Viswanathan said.

Earlier, Dhoni – who had undergone a coronavirus test in Ranchi – tested negative and is confirmed to join the training camp.

IPL 13 will start from September 19 and the final would take place on November 10. Three venues would be used for the tournament to minimise traveling for the cricketers amid the pandemic.