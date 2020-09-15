Ruturaj Gaikwad – young CSK batsman who is set to make his debut in IPL – tested positive for coronavirus again and will remain in quarantine. As per a report in TOI, Gaikwad – who is expected to play a role for CSK this year – will not be able to join the training in Abu Dhabi. Gaikwad was one of the two players – Deepak Chahar was the other – who is yet to get the clean chit to hit the ground running. Also Read - IPL 2020: All-rounder Axar Patel Feels Delhi Capitals Have Firepower to Win Title This Season in UAE

He has already been in quarantine for 14 days from the time when he had tested positive for the virus for the first time. According to the same report, a source said that even when he had earlier tested positive, he was asymptomatic.

The MS Dhoni-led outfit will in days be on the ground for the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians. The two teams meet for the IPL opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

CSK was the last team to resume training as two players and 13 members of the support staff contracted the virus.

Ever since arriving in UAE, things have not been rosy for the CSK side. From players contracting the virus to big names pulling out of the tournament.

Ace batsman Suresh Raina and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal reasons’.

With Faf Du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhoni himself in the side, they boast of a lot of experience and the loss of big players could be managed.

Ruturaj Role

Some suggested that Gaikwad could play the role of Raina at No 3. But again, they have a lot of options at that crucial spot and that makes them extremely flexible as a unit.

IPL VENUES

The 53-day tournament would be played across in three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah – to avoid travel of players amid the pandemic.