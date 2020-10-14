It’s not usual seeing Chennai Super Kings playing catch up with other IPL teams midway through a season. However, such has been their form that they found themselves in the bottom half of the points table. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Latest Update After SRH vs CSK, Match 29: Chennai Super Kings Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive, Move to Sixth Spot; Kagiso Rabada Retains Purple Cap

On Tuesday though, CSK captain MS Dhoni was chuffed to bits hailing his team’s performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad as near perfect following their 20-run win in Dubai. Also Read - IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Terms Purple And Orange Cap an 'Eyewash', Says Contribution Towards Team's Victory

Batting first, the two-time IPL winners posted a decent 167/6 before keeping SRH to 147/8 for their third win of the season. Also Read - CSK vs SRH 2020, IPL Match Report: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo Star as Chennai Super Kings Pull Off Much-needed Win, Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs

“Ultimately what really matters is you getting two points. What T20s have shown is that there are a few games that don’t go your way and then there are some that go your way even when you haven’t earned it. Today I felt we did a very good job even in the batting,” Dhoni said after the match.

Almost every CSK player contributed in some manner.

“There was some purpose with the bat and the batsmen assessed the situation very well. With a total like 160, it all depends on the start you get in the first six overs. The fast bowlers did the job, the spinners came into play and it was one game that was as close to being perfect,” he said.

CSK experimented with their allrounder Sam Curran opening the innings with Faf du Plessis instead of Shane Watson. And the move was fairly successful with Curran hitting 31 off 21 with three fours and two sixes.

Later, with the ball, he snuffed out the threat of SRH captain David Warner quickly by having him caught and bowled for 9.

“Sam Curran is a complete cricketer for us. You need a seaming all-rounder, he plays the spinners well and he can give us those 15-45 runs….. we used an extra spinner because an Indian batter hasn’t done well for us. That’s why Curran went up and it wasn’t fair on Jagadeesan as well to bat at seven or eight,” Dhoni explained the decision.

He was also happy with the way the pacers performed.

“There are some two paced balls, some swing and some don’t swing, some get extra bounce. What was needed was good execution of the plans and that was done by the fast bowlers. A good left-armer is always good to have in the side. You keep wondering whether the ball would come in or leave the batsman. As the tournament progresses we’ll get more comfortable with the death bowling, which is why we kept Sam away from the death and Thakur and Bravo took over. We’ll get better,” he said.

Warner said his team is a short of a batsman as they are unable to take games deeper.

“We tried to take it deep. You got one big boundary, so it’s not easy. We have to go back to the drawing board and work on few areas. I thought 160 was the right total to go after, but anything above that was always going to be difficult,” Warner said.

“We need to monitor the wickets in the upcoming games and select the team accordingly. I think with our team and the depth that we have, we’re always going to be one short either way. Things (in the points table) are always congested in the middle. You got to beat the best teams, to make it to the top,” he added.