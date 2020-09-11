Speculations on who will replace Suresh Raina has been doing the rounds. Reports on Friday suggested that in-form Dawid Malan would be filling in the big shoes. But, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has quashed all the rumours by saying, “That is news for me”. Also Read - Vodafone Idea, Rebranded as Vi Becomes co-Sponsor For IPL 2020

“This is news to me as well because our quota of foreign players is already full. So I don’t know how we can have another foreigner in the squad,” Viswathan told ANI. Also Read - IPL 2020 Will Set The Momentum For Australia Tour, Aims to Bring Back Smiles in COVID-19 Times: Kings XI Punjab Pacer Mohammed Shami

Asked if there was any injury issue with any other foreign player that led to the rumours, he said there isn’t any. Also Read - IPL 2020: Sunil Chhetri Lauds RCB Skipper Virat Kohli's Football Skills, Wishes Him All The Best

Viswanathan’s comments also somewhat erases doubts over West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo’s participation in this IPL. A few eyebrows were raised when Bravo did not bowl in the CPL final which Trinbago Knight Riders won, due to an injury.

Raina was not the only setback CSK received before their opening match of IPL against defending Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was another member of the squad who had decided to pull out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

The CSK management however, have so far shown very little interest in naming a replacement for either of the two veteran cricketers.

In some positive news for the three-time champions, medium pacer Deepak Chahar was cleared to train from Friday.

Viswanathan said that Chahar has got an all-clear not just from the CSK side but also from the BCCI medical team and is ready to hit the ground running.

“Deepak has all the necessary clearance from the CSK and BCCI side and will start training from today,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)