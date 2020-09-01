Deepak Chahar is back and this video will surely bring a smile on the faces of all CSK fans – who have had a tough week – due to various reasons. Chahar took the coronavirus test today after testing positive for the novel virus. His test on Monday came negative and now he will take another test on September 3. Also Read - Manchester Weather Forecast, England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Rain to Stay Away at Old Trafford?

CSK took to their official Twitter handle to share the video of the opening pacer working out. He was working on his legs to make them strong and be ready for the upcoming season of the IPL. Also Read - IPL 2020 Update: Chennai Super Kings Members, Except 13, Test Negative For Coronavirus in UAE

Not just Chahar, young Ruturaj Gaikwad also tested negative for coronavirus. Things seem to be slowly falling in place for the MS Dhoni-led squad.

With less than three weeks to go for the T20 tournament, Chahar, even if he tests negative in his second test on Thursday, he can only start training with the side on September 12.

Apart from CSK, all other franchises have started training after a seven-day quarantine period. The IPL fixtures are yet to be announced by the BCCI, but it is expected to happen in the next two days now that the Abu Dhabi government has given the waiver.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final of the tournament will take place on November 10. Three venues will be used for the tournament to avoid travelling of players amid the pandemic. A bio-security bubble has been put in place for the safety of players and anyone breaching it could face harsh consequences.