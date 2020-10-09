CSK vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Dubai and it promises to be nothing short of a cracker as two of the most popular figures of Indian cricket – MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli – would be leading their franchises. It would be interesting to see Dhoni makes any changes to his side or not as he does not believe in a lot of chopping and changing during a tournament, while RCB could make a few changes to their side in the bowling department.

Head to Head

CSK has dominated the head-to-head battle against RCB by a 15-8 margin and would hence start favourites.

WEATHER FORECAST

The evening in Dubai is expected to be slightly cooler than the day. The temperatures will range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius while the skies will be hazy.

Pitch Condition/Report And Toss

The sides chasing have not done reasonably well at this venue and only on one occasion, the chasing side was successful thus far (at the time of writing this article). In the last two games, teams batting first have put up mammoth totals and registered wins by big margins here.

Fantasy Tips

Keeper – AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni

Batters – Virat Kohli (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis (c)

All-Rounders – Chris Morris, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Likely 11

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (C)(WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

FULL SQUADS

LIVE STREAMING

Live streaming is available on Disney+Hotstar.