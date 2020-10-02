Kane Williamson – who scored a fluent 41 off 26 balls against Delhi Capitals in his first game of this season on a sluggish pitch – and could hold the key for his side against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Saturday. He has got a brilliant record against the Dhoni-led side. In six matches, he has amassed 235 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 143.29. Also Read - DC vs KKR Predicted Playing 11 IPL 2020, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Sharjah Weather Forecast For Match 16

The skipper of SRH David Warner will undoubtedly be a player to watch out for, but you cannot come without a plan for Williamson as well. The New Zealand skipper can shift gears like very few in the game can do. He can pinch quick singles and play the big shots if needed.

With Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, and Manish Pandey along with the NZ skipper making up the top four, SRH is undoubtedly top-heavy in the tournament. Their middle-order has not been tested as yet and they would hope they do not need the services of them against CSK. In Dubai, with the big boundaries, Williamson turning ones into twos could make all the difference.

Williamson can also play both spin and pace with equal effect and that will auger well for Sunrisers against CSK – who have quality spinners on their side.

CSK vs SRH Preview Ambati Rayudu’s much-awaited comeback will be a shot in the arm for an under-pressure Chennai Super Kings when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have shown resilience after early setbacks, in the IPL in Dubai on Friday. Rayudu, the hero of CSK’s opening IPL victory against Mumbai Indians, missed out due to mild hamstring injury and Bravo has been also carrying a niggle of similar nature since the Caribbean Premier League where he didn’t bowl in the last two games.

It would be interesting to see what the captains opt for after winning the toss. In all likelihood, the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.