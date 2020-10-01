CSK vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

CSK were at the top of the points tally after staring the season with a win. After three games, they found themselves at the eighth spot among the eight teams. Reason? Two consecutive defeats. There have been some positive news for the three-time champions though. First up, they had a six-day break to relax and reboot. Second, their two players Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are fully fit and available for selection. Will the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad kickstart change? Well, time will tell. But it’s not going to be easy as SRH have left behind a series of two defeats to beat Delhi Capitals and gain some much needed confidence ahead of a big clash. Also Read - Dream11 IPL Live Score Online KXIP vs MI: Rohit, Pollard Power Mumbai to 191/4

WEATHER FORECAST

We have a surprise for you. OK, we don’t. The weather will continue to be hot and humid. The temperature will soar to a high of 36 degrees Celsius and drop down to a low of 27 degrees Celsius at night. Also Read - CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 11 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday October 2

CSK vs SRH Pitch And Toss Report

Four out of six matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium have been won by team batting first so far. The other two were decided in Super Over. So not one match has been won by team chasing. CSK attempted to change that in their previous match but failed to do so. Unless dew starts having a major say, expect the trend to continue. Also Read - I Have Been Observing Adam Zampa's Bowling Style Ever Since he Came Into The Australian Team: Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK vs SRH Fantasy Tips

Faf du Plessis (captain), Jonny Bairstow (vice-captain), Ambati Rayudu, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran. T Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar

CSK vs SRH Predicted Playing XI

CSK: Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav/Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK vs SRH Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul