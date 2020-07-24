Indian Premier League Chairman Brijesh Patel has made the big announcement about the IPL dates. The tournament, as was reported earlier according to a BCCI close source, will take place from September 19 and the final will take place on November 8. Also Read - IPL 2020 Schedule Out: Suresh Raina to Rishabh Pant, How Indian Cricketers Are Preparing For IPL 13 in UAE Amid COVID-19 | WATCH VIDEO

While speaking to IANS, Patel said that the decision was taken after a discussion with the board and the franchises have been informed about the same.

"We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same," Patel told IANS.

He also said that the India tour of Australia is also on. He said by then the Caribbean Premier League and the England-Australia series will also end, so the overseas players will be available. Adding further he said that the final matters will be discussed in a meeting next week.

“The GC will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect the government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL,” Patel confirmed the development after PTI reported the dates on Thursday.

“Shouldn’t be a problem. The England-Australia series ends on September 15. So, we should have them flying in directly to Dubai. We will discuss the final matters in the governing council meeting next week,” he said.

On Monday, the ICC postponed the T20 World Cup which opened the window for IPL. The tournament is scheduled to take place in UAE and things are being worked out by the BCCI.