Suresh Raina pulling out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League due to 'personal reasons' disrupted Chennai Super Kings' plans. But now it seems they are interested in getting informed English star Dawid Malan as Raina's replacement at CSK.

As per a report in InsideSport, the initial discussions with Malan is already underway.

"These are just discussions, nothing has been finalized as such. Malan is a very accomplished T20 player. He is also a left-hander like Raina. But team management hasn't taken any final call on whether to call for Raina's replacement or not'," an anonymous CSK team source was quoted as saying.

Malan, recently edged Pakistan’s Babar Azam to become the No 1 T20I batsman in the world.

Earlier, while speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Malan had hinted that a club is in contact with him without disclosing the name.

“There has been some contact with one of the clubs. That’s still ongoing at the moment so hopefully, we can finish and finalise that soon and hopefully that can get announced. I don’t know if I’m allowed yet [to say which club], so I’ll sit on the fence with that one,” Malan had said ESPNCricinfo.

CSK has gone through a lot after landing in UAE. Two players and 13 members of the support staff tested positive for coronavirus. After that, ace players like Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the tournament.

Skipper MS Dhoni has still assured owner N Srinivasan that there is nothing to be worried about.

Last week, the much-awaited schedule was finally released, and as expected Chennai Super Kings will play the tournament opener with Mumbai Indians.