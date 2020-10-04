Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik’s woeful run in the tournament continued as Delhi Capitals won the match by 18 runs on Saturday in Sharjah to go top of the table. While Karthik is facing criticism from all quarters, pace bowler Sreesanth suggested the franchise to opt for Eoin Morgan as the new captain as he feels the English skipper could lead the side like a Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, or Rohit Sharma. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates, RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL LIVE Match 19 in Dubai: Rabada, Stoinis Star as Delhi Beat Bangalore by 59 Runs

"Genuinely feel @Eoin16 should lead the side,(surly not*dk kolaimandaaaiiiOctopus) World Cup-winning captain should surly lead ipl side. I hope #kkr looks at this issue.nd win ✌🏻they need a leader who will lead from front like Rohit ,Dhoni or Virat..what a player," Sreesanth wrote on Twitter.

It was a top of the table clash at Sharjah and as expected it was a high-scoring affair as the Capitals – put into bat by KKR – posted a record 228. Chasing a mammoth 229 to win, Kolkata came close, but could not go over the line.

Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain’s knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper’s heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals’ 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match no. 16 on Saturday. Iyer played a blistering knock of 88 not out off 38 balls after Prithvi Shaw’s opening act propelled Delhi Capitals to an impressive 228 for four after being put into bat first by Dinesh Karthik.