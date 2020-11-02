With Delhi taking on Bangalore in a potential quarter-final to seal a playoff spot, the Capitals could make a massive change considering they have lost their last three games and could be in a spot of bother if they lose against the Virat Kohli-led side. Also Read - DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 55 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST November 2 Monday

Apart from a couple of centuries by opener Shikhar Dhawan, the top-order has not fired and hence the Capitals could opt for a massive change. Given that young Prithvi Shaw has not been consistent throughout this season, the Capitals could opt for a more experienced Ajinkya Rahane for the big game against Bangalore. Also Read - IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: RCB, DC Eye Top-Two Finish; Must-Win Game for SRH Against MI; KKR Hope Banking on Other Fixtures

Shaw was earlier dropped from the side following a string of low scores and on his return as well – he managed only 10 runs. Rahane too has not been in good form, despite the that the Capitals could pick him over Shaw purely on the basis of experience. If that happens, Rahane could be seen opening the batting with Dhawan. Also Read - IPL 2020: Michael Vaughan on MS Dhoni Retirement, 'If IPL Happens in UAE in 2021, CSK Skipper Will Have to Play in 2022'

Not just Delhi, Bangalore could also opt for a change. They could get Mohammad Siraj in for Umesh Yadav. All in all, it promises to be nothing short of a cracker at Abu Dhabi on Monday.

PLAYOFF SCENARIO

The side that wins finishes Top-Two, but the side that loses is not out of the race; they will then have to depend on favourable results of other matches.

Likely 11

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane/Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj