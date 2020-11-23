Hailing him as one of the greatest batsmen in the world, young Devdutt Padikkal lavished praise on Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli after a successful season of the Indian Premier League. Padikkal admitted that he truly enjoyed every minute he spent with Kohli. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Shubman Gill Looking Forward to The Tour But Hasn't Set Any Personal Goals

"It's special because he (Kohli) is one of the greatest batsmen in the world and to bat with him and learn from him throughout the season was something I was very excited about and I truly enjoyed every minute I spent with him," Padikkal said while speaking with Sportskeeda.

Calling the experience of representing RCB amazing, Padikkal revealed the moment he cherished the most and it was when he made his debut for the franchise. For him, it was like a dream come true.

“The experience has been amazing, it was an incredible opportunity to play in the IPL alongside some of the greats of the game. Definitely my debut for RCB is the moment I cherish the most this season because I’ve dreamt of that for a long time,” Padikkal added.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad on his IPL debut, he scored a brilliant 42-ball 56 to lay the foundation for the final onslaught. The stylish left-hander slammed five fifties in the tournament and was one of the biggest positives for the side.

Padikkal amassed 473 runs in 15 games and got the franchise off to good starts throughout the tournament. He was also one of the major reasons why RCB made it to the playoff.

RCB would hope he continues his good run in the upcoming IPL which takes place around four months from now.